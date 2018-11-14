1,600 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) Purchased by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 63,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $121.35 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $131.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/1600-shares-in-ishares-sp-100-etf-oef-purchased-by-gould-asset-management-llc-ca.html.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.