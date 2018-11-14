17,600 Shares in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Purchased by Forward Management LLC

Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $82,829,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,753,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,914,000 after buying an additional 1,220,115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $39,730,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 40.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,745,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,550,000 after buying an additional 1,085,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2,860.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 930,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after buying an additional 899,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WY opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 118.26%.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

