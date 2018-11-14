$186.23 Million in Sales Expected for Globus Medical Inc (GMED) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will report sales of $186.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.50 million and the highest is $188.21 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $176.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $702.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $705.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $764.04 million, with estimates ranging from $760.58 million to $771.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $57.00 target price on Globus Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their target price on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, Chairman David C. Paul sold 707,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $38,195,385.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,201,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,681 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after acquiring an additional 351,100 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 486,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,569,000 after acquiring an additional 284,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,394,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

