$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (TSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report sales of $2.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $7.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 140,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $12,703,208.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,729,326.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $520,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,348 shares of company stock worth $20,263,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,264,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,040,000 after acquiring an additional 106,323 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 12.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,473,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,171,000 after acquiring an additional 488,863 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,776,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,167,000 after acquiring an additional 140,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 73.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,339,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,619,000 after acquiring an additional 987,193 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tractor Supply by 21.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,030,000 after acquiring an additional 316,629 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $97.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.