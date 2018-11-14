$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (TSCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report sales of $2.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $7.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 140,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $12,703,208.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,729,326.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $520,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,348 shares of company stock worth $20,263,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,264,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,040,000 after acquiring an additional 106,323 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 12.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,473,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,171,000 after acquiring an additional 488,863 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,776,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,167,000 after acquiring an additional 140,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 73.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,339,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,619,000 after acquiring an additional 987,193 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tractor Supply by 21.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,030,000 after acquiring an additional 316,629 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $97.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply