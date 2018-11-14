20,018 Shares in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF) Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,432,000.

PTF traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,525. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $68.67.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

