$204.97 Million in Sales Expected for NN, Inc. (NNBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will post sales of $204.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.18 million and the highest is $210.60 million. NN reported sales of $156.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full year sales of $776.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $773.36 million to $781.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $872.83 million, with estimates ranging from $856.78 million to $888.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NN.

Get NN alerts:

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.30 million. NN had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of NN in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

NASDAQ:NNBR traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 875,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $205.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.38. NN has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

In related news, VP Matthew S. Heiter purchased 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,378.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 18,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Holder purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $49,724.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 173,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,352.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,450 shares of company stock valued at $103,387. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of NN by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,782,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NN by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,457,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,116 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of NN by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 2,397,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NN by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,499,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,387,000 after purchasing an additional 993,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NN by 8,796.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 464,889 shares during the last quarter.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NN (NNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.