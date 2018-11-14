2,771 Shares in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,036,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,061,640,000 after purchasing an additional 555,871 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,331,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $200,849,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $162,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 939,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,704,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 910,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $414,963.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,963.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $138,212.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,005.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Scotiabank set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

Shares of NSC opened at $166.82 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.89 and a twelve month high of $186.91. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.82% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 48.41%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

