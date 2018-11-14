2U Inc (TWOU) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of 2U worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. DA Davidson set a $80.00 price target on 2U and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on 2U from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 2U from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. 2U Inc has a one year low of $49.72 and a one year high of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $106.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 75,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,090,224.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $840,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

