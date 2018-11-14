$347.31 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce sales of $347.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $350.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $343.10 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $341.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $355.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.93 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.

AHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NYSE AHT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 184,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,976. The stock has a market cap of $510.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,257,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 108,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

