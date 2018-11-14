3M’s (MMM) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their sell rating on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, 3M’s shares have underperformed and looks overvalued compared to the industry. Escalating costs have become a major cause of concern for the company. Inflation in the prices of major inputs and rising interest expenses might continue to augment the company’s aggregate costs, in turn, hurting its near-term profitability. Other headwinds like stiff competition from local players and supply contract issues remain causes of concern. Also, the company manages commodity price risks through negotiated supply contracts, price protection agreements as well as forward physical contracts. This apart, over the past month, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has moved south for 2018.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MMM. UBS Group upped their price target on 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.23.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $198.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. 3M has a one year low of $181.98 and a one year high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.32%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $276,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,326,000 after acquiring an additional 130,527 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in 3M by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 35,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

