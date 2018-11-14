$4.16 Billion in Sales Expected for CBS Co. (CBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) will post $4.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Eight analysts have made estimates for CBS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.30 billion. CBS reported sales of $3.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CBS will report full-year sales of $14.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 billion to $14.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.21 billion to $16.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CBS.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. CBS had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 86.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Loop Capital Mk reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CBS in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CBS to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CBS in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of CBS from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.51.

In related news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 2,234 shares of CBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $129,929.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,344,726.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 2,100 shares of CBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $115,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,480 shares of company stock worth $1,117,598 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in CBS by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in CBS by 3,620.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in CBS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in CBS by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

CBS stock opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. CBS has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

