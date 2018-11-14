$4.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (ARMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will report $4.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.41 billion and the lowest is $4.24 billion. Aramark posted sales of $3.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $16.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.30 billion to $16.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $17.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Aramark from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their price objective on Aramark from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In related news, EVP Stephen R. Reynolds sold 15,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $619,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,907.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,547,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,662 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Aramark by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 13,942,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,723 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,582,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Aramark by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,459,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,796,000 after purchasing an additional 937,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,946,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,404,000 after purchasing an additional 838,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.36. 3,331,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,968. Aramark has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

