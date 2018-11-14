$4.44 Billion in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) will announce $4.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.98 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $17.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.17 billion to $17.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.51 billion to $20.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NextEra Energy to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.62.

In other news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 7,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total transaction of $1,323,838.70. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 98,914 shares in the company, valued at $17,141,796.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $267,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,744,017. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 4,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 23.0% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $178.66 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $145.10 and a 52 week high of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

