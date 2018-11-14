4,200 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,923 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 813.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 50,519 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 91.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $483,000.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $67.05.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $656,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,289.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,683 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

