42,025 Shares in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NXGN) Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nextgen Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.55 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

