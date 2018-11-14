512 Shares in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Acquired by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $416.76 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $355.28 and a 12-month high of $479.64. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $457.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.40.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.04, for a total transaction of $2,326,843.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Stropki bought 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $375.00 per share, for a total transaction of $253,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

