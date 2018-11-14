59,400 Shares in Baxter International Inc (BAX) Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,860,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,413,000 after acquiring an additional 64,583 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 2,020.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total value of $1,363,583.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International stock opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

BAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Leerink Swann dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Argus raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Baxter International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/59400-shares-in-baxter-international-inc-bax-acquired-by-forsta-ap-fonden.html.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.