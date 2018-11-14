$6.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Flex Ltd (FLEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) to announce sales of $6.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.75 billion. Flex reported sales of $6.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year sales of $26.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.31 billion to $26.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.81 billion to $27.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flex had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLEX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Macquarie set a $9.00 price target on shares of Flex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.94.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer acquired 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $202,161.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Flex by 2,570.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,492,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,925 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,738,000. Maplelane Capital LLC lifted its position in Flex by 29.0% during the second quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 1,032,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 232,258 shares during the period. AT Bancorp bought a new position in Flex in the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Flex by 22.6% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 154,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.81. 15,092,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,507,220. Flex has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Flex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

