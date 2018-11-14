7,308 Shares in Independent Bank Corp (INDB) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,308 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 57,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

INDB stock opened at $78.96 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “7,308 Shares in Independent Bank Corp (INDB) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/7308-shares-in-independent-bank-corp-indb-acquired-by-engineers-gate-manager-lp.html.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.