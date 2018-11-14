745,671 Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (JPGE) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 745,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,593,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 20.71% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPGE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.26. 15,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,202. JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $68.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0329 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/745671-shares-in-jpmorgan-diversified-return-global-equity-etf-jpge-purchased-by-sowell-financial-services-llc.html.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.