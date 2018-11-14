79,321 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,662,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $521,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,890 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,855,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $459,242,000 after purchasing an additional 290,491 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,280,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,808 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,381,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,095,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 362,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $23.33.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 85.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,343.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

