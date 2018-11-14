$82.95 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will post sales of $82.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.30 million and the highest is $85.86 million. Teekay Tankers posted sales of $91.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year sales of $384.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340.20 million to $542.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $420.95 million, with estimates ranging from $386.50 million to $461.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teekay Tankers.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TNK shares. ValuEngine raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,714,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after buying an additional 85,310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 95,879 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,748 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,837,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 430,659 shares during the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNK traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. 1,646,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,281. The stock has a market cap of $306.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.47. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

