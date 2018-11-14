877 Shares in Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Acquired by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 6,355.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 222,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,872,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,525,000 after acquiring an additional 34,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,165,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $317.00 price objective on Churchill Downs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

CHDN stock opened at $260.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $314.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.87 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Duchossois purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $271.47 per share, with a total value of $1,004,439.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,831.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Duchossois purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.83 per share, for a total transaction of $505,077.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

