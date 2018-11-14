95,638 Shares in CA, Inc. (CA) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 95,638 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CA by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,578,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,940,000 after purchasing an additional 380,919 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CA by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,655,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,614,000 after acquiring an additional 358,505 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in CA by 4.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,905,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,215,000 after acquiring an additional 168,480 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in CA by 219.4% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,989,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CA by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,422,000 after acquiring an additional 151,627 shares during the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CA alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Argus cut shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

In other news, insider Ayman Sayed sold 14,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $628,048.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CA stock opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/95638-shares-in-ca-inc-ca-purchased-by-ing-groep-nv.html.

CA Profile

CA, Inc, doing business as CA technologies, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA).

Receive News & Ratings for CA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.