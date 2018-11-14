A. H. Belo Corp (AHC) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

A. H. Belo has a dividend payout ratio of 114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE:AHC opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. A. H. Belo has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

A. H. Belo Company Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

