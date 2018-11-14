AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Stake Lowered by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,774.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,763 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 7,637.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 997,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 984,364 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in AbbVie by 15.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,243,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,867,000 after buying an additional 717,452 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $62,780,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 34.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,362,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,866,000 after buying an additional 606,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Bank of America lifted their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

NYSE ABBV opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 2,006.63% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $4,876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,871,627.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

