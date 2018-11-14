Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,722 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 8,843,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,794,000 after purchasing an additional 440,949 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,420,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,260,000 after purchasing an additional 205,932 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,226,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,009,000 after purchasing an additional 177,043 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,075,000 after purchasing an additional 48,255 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,791,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,173,000 after purchasing an additional 29,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:HDB opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $85.43 and a 1-year high of $112.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

