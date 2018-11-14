Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7,719.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.21.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $205.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.15. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $202.33 and a 12 month high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

