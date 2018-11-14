Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,591,000 after purchasing an additional 151,295 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 63,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities set a $170.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $187.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Shares of AYI opened at $124.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.98 and a twelve month high of $186.99.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

WARNING: “Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/acuity-brands-inc-ayi-shares-sold-by-state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system.html.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.