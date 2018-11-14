Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Addus Homecare worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare during the second quarter worth $118,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare during the second quarter worth $201,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare during the second quarter worth $275,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 240.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the second quarter valued at $366,000.

In related news, major shareholder Eos Capital Partners Iii L. P sold 1,024,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $60,459,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Addus Homecare in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Addus Homecare from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Addus Homecare Co. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.63 million, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.26.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $137.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

