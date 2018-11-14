Adient (ADNT) Given a $28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on Adient (NYSE:ADNT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADNT. Robert W. Baird raised Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adient from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adient to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Adient from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03. Adient has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $84.59.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Adient will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Adient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,855,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Adient by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,860,000 after purchasing an additional 570,451 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,542,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its position in shares of Adient by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,033,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,862,000 after purchasing an additional 422,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,616,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,526,000 after purchasing an additional 316,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

