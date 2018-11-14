Aduro BioTech (ADRO) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADRO. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Aduro BioTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Aduro BioTech stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Aduro BioTech has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.70.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 591.66% and a negative return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 million. Research analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Blaine Templeman sold 10,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $59,622.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,119 shares in the company, valued at $761,801.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Sacks sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $32,113.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,160 shares of company stock valued at $819,523 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 105.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 69.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,810,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,771 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 114,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 52.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

