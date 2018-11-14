Advance Auto Parts (AAP) PT Raised to $185.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAP. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $205.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.06.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $88.24 and a one year high of $185.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 14th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Nigel Travis bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.70 per share, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

