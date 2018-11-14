Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stock Price Up 10.6% on Earnings Beat

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)’s share price rose 10.6% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $185.50 and last traded at $184.72. Approximately 3,662,710 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 1,154,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.06.

The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Advance Auto Parts declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.11.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Nigel Travis purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.70 per share, with a total value of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 44.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 35.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 106.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after buying an additional 64,467 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

