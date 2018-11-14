Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $7.12 Per Share (AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.88. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.14. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAP. Wedbush set a $175.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.11.

Shares of AAP opened at $184.72 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $88.24 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 44.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 35.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after acquiring an additional 64,467 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Nigel Travis acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.70 per share, with a total value of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 14th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

