Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $406.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.03 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $942,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,608.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 745,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,426,324.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5,933.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

