Advisor Partners LLC Has $703,000 Holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (RHHBY)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 11.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 132,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the second quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the second quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 9.1% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roche Holdings AG Basel alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RHHBY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

RHHBY opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $213.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Advisor Partners LLC Has $703,000 Holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (RHHBY)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/advisor-partners-llc-has-703000-holdings-in-roche-holdings-ag-basel-adr-rhhby.html.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and rest of Europe. It offers pharmaceutical products for anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, infectious diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid disorders, liver, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus diseases.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.