Advisor Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 266.7% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 91.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 116.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the third quarter worth $208,000. 24.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Twenty-First Century Fox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

In other Twenty-First Century Fox news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 137,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.48 per share, with a total value of $6,267,189.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twenty-First Century Fox stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 16.01%. Analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

