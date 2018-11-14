Advisor Partners LLC Invests $619,000 in Welltower Inc (WELL) Stock

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $2,268,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $223,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $7,133,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $1,850,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $70.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 82.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WELL. ValuEngine raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 target price on Welltower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. MED lifted their target price on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.21.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

