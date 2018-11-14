Affimed (AFMD) Trading Up 0.8%

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 850,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,081,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFMD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.80 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Affimed from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Affimed to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.

Get Affimed alerts:

The company has a market cap of $240.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 2,124.72% and a negative return on equity of 82.22%. Research analysts forecast that Affimed NV will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter worth about $100,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Affimed during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Affimed by 38.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 49,610 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Affimed by 28.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 71,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/affimed-afmd-trading-up-0-8.html.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.