AGF Investments Inc. Has $34.85 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $34,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 59.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 43.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $185,624,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 171.3% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $11,238,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $213.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $69,874.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.83.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

