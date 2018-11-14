AGF Investments Inc. Sells 220,063 Shares of Adobe Inc (ADBE)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,446 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 220,063 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $46,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 32.5% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 20,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,801 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $238.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $165.68 and a 1 year high of $277.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,816.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $760,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,535,552.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,144 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Adobe from $278.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.04.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

