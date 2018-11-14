Air Canada (AC) Director Buys C$98,420.00 in Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC) Director Christie James Beckett Clark bought 3,700 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.60 per share, with a total value of C$98,420.00.

Shares of TSE:AC traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.56. 2,113,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.77. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$20.33 and a 52-week high of C$29.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.00.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Express and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

