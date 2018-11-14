Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,224,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,067,000 after buying an additional 75,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 52.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,457,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,111,000 after buying an additional 1,540,875 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,336,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,148,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,265,000 after buying an additional 68,094 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.3% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,925,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,872,000 after buying an additional 240,918 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD opened at $158.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.44 and a 12-month high of $175.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.11 per share, with a total value of $3,202,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 408,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,429,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APD. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/air-products-chemicals-inc-apd-shares-sold-by-skandinaviska-enskilda-banken-ab-publ.html.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

Featured Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.