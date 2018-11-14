Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,511 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $181.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $118.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.16. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.10 and a 12-month high of $140.77.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.90%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

