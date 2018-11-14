Alkermes (ALKS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.45

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.45 and last traded at $35.43, with a volume of 52152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.54.

Get Alkermes alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $248.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $37,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $124,510. Company insiders own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alkermes by 67.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,196,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,204,000 after purchasing an additional 881,946 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 55,499.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 555,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 554,994 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,626,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Alkermes by 116.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 418,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 224,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 5.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,265,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,040,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/alkermes-alks-hits-new-12-month-low-at-35-45.html.

Alkermes Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.