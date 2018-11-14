Alliance One International (AOI) & Andersons (ANDE) Head to Head Review

Alliance One International (NYSE:AOI) and Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Alliance One International alerts:

This table compares Alliance One International and Andersons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance One International N/A N/A N/A Andersons 2.66% 4.05% 1.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of Alliance One International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Andersons shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Alliance One International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Andersons shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Alliance One International and Andersons, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance One International 0 0 0 0 N/A Andersons 0 2 1 0 2.33

Andersons has a consensus price target of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 25.33%. Given Andersons’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Andersons is more favorable than Alliance One International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alliance One International and Andersons’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance One International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Andersons $3.69 billion 0.25 $42.51 million $1.15 28.68

Andersons has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance One International.

Dividends

Andersons pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Alliance One International does not pay a dividend. Andersons pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Andersons has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Andersons beats Alliance One International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance One International

Alliance One International, Inc. purchases, processes, packs, stores, and ships leaf tobacco for the manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products worldwide. It operates through North America and Other Regions segments. The company is involved in processing and selling flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos that are used in international brand cigarettes. It also provides agronomy services for growing leaf tobacco. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc., an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities. Its Ethanol segment purchases and sells ethanol; and offers facility operations, risk management, and ethanol and corn oil marketing services to the ethanol plants it invests in and operates. The company's Rail segment leases, sells, and repairs various types of railcars, locomotives, and barges; provides fleet management services to private railcar owners; and offers metal fabrication services. Its Plant Nutrient segment manufactures, distributes, and retails agricultural and related plant nutrients, corncob-based products, and pelleted lime and gypsum products; and crop nutrients, crop protection chemicals, and seed products, as well as provides application and agronomic services to commercial and family farmers. This segment also offers warehousing, packaging, and manufacturing services to nutrient producers and other distributors; and manufactures and distributes nitrogen reagents for air pollution control systems that are used in coal-fired power plants, and water treatment and dust abatement products. In addition, this segment produces professional turf care products for golf course and turf care markets; and fertilizer and control products, as well as provides contract manufacturing of fertilizer and control products. The Andersons, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Maumee, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance One International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance One International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.