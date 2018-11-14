Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARLP. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $19.60 on Monday. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Alliance Resource Partners’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,926,000. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,527,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,263,000 after buying an additional 1,004,474 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 487.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,839 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after buying an additional 999,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,584,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

