Allied Minds (ALLWF) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALLWF opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Allied Minds has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

Allied Minds Company Profile

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

