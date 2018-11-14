Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Allison Transmission reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 90.71% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $55.00 price target on Allison Transmission and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $242,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,757. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $228,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,664 shares of company stock valued at $20,046,606. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 595.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000.

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.89. The company had a trading volume of 855,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,556. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.